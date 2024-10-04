One year ago: Investigators make horrific discovery at Southern Colorado funeral home

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - It was one year ago today that investigators made a horrific discovery at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

KRDO13 Investigates was the only team on scene that night as deputies busted into the building where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found stacked on top of each other.

That was just the beginning of a story that continues to play out a year later, with the owners of the funeral home, Jon and Carie Hallford, still moving through the legal system. The couple was arrested in Oklahoma a month after the discovery and both face more than 200 felony charges.

The tragedy in Penrose resulted in the creation of two new state laws to improve oversight of the funeral home industry.

The Environmental Protection Agency completed the demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in April 2024 and the foundation was replaced with clean soil.

KRDO13 Investigates has covered the Return to Nature Funeral Home and the horrific situation created by Jon and Carrie Hallford extensively. Our full reporting on the topic can be found here.