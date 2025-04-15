Correctional officer in Fremont County arrested after allegedly strangling coworker

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A correctional officer at Centennial Correctional Facility in Fremont County has been arrested after allegedly strangling a coworker.

Seth Lee Davis, 20, was arrested after the victim, a male coworker, reported the alleged incident.

The coworker told investigators that on April 2, Davis confronted him about speaking with a female coworker. The victim said he was told to "stay away from her."

The victim claimed that Davis then put him in a chokehold, and he came close to losing consciousness. He said that at some point, the two fell to the ground while Davis allegedly continued to choke him.

It wasn't until the victim was able to grab a can of pepper spray off a nearby wall that he said he was released.

Investigators said they were able to review security camera footage of the alleged assault. In the video, they say they witnessed Davis wrapping his arms around the victim's neck. Shortly after, the two fall to the ground and out of view of the camera.

When interviewed by investigators, Davis told a completely different tale of events, according to his arrest affidavit. Davis said he thought they were "horseplaying" and the two were laughing before they fell to the ground.

Davis said he didn't know the victim was upset about the incident until the victim grabbed the pepper spray.

The arrest affidavit says Davis told investigators that they then stood up and "were joking about the incident afterwards."

Davis was arrested for assault and was released on bond.