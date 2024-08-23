CSPD identifies more than 100 gangs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have identified 911 gang members making up 109 gangs in Colorado Springs alone.

Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Bob Cummings told KRDO 13 Investigates they categorize a gang as a group of three or more people committing crimes with a similar dress or moniker. The biggest gang CSPD mentioned to KRDO 13 Investigates has 121 active members.

"Everybody knows the Crips and the Bloods. It's not as simple as it was in the 80s, and the 90s to say that there are 1 or 2 different sects. There are many different groups out there, and that's where we get our 109 number," Lt. Cummings told KRDO 13 Investigates.

Lt. Cummings added there's less loyalty among gang members now and said the gangs are very eclectic.

Looking at the demographics, Colorado Springs Police Crime Analysis says 96% of known gang members are adults, and the other 4% are juveniles.

"We will lock a kid up for having a gun and being involved in some very serious crimes, and then they're back out on the street and they're doing it again. When the parents can't hold them accountable, society can't hold them accountable, we can't hold them accountable. It's a revolving door of justice," Lt. Cummings said.

In 2023 gang-related crime rose 4.4% from 2022. Lt. Cummings said this year is on pace with 2023 so far.

Police also stress that being a member of a gang or group that isn't committing crimes, isn't illegal.