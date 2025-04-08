Colorado Springs father fires back at drive-by shooters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for a person who shot at a home multiple times. On Tuesday morning, just before 3 a.m., someone drove by a home on Willamette Avenue and fired shots. The house and windows were hit by the gunfire, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said the suspect then drove back by the house and fired again. This time, a man came out of the house and shot back at the suspect car. There were kids in the home, but luckily, no one was injured, CSPD said.

KRDO13 spoke with the man who fired back at the suspect. He asked to leave his name out of our reporting for fear of retribution.

"I heard the first 2 or 3 shots. I grabbed my firearm and ran out the side door. I didn't see anybody the first time, so I went back inside to make sure everybody was okay," shared the man.

The man told KRDO13 he had his young son and wife in the home. He said he was focused on protecting his family despite his disbelief that the shooting was happening. Then, the shooter returned.

"As soon as I came outside, there were more gunshots being shot off. So I fired off my shots to keep them away," explained the man who returned gunfire.

He tells KRDO13 he does not know who could have done this, but he hopes they do not return.

"Whoever did do it, if you come back around again, there's a surprise waiting for you," shared the man.

Colorado Springs police say it's too early in their investigation to tell if it was a targeted attack. However, the department said they are actively investigating and working to develop suspect information.

Another neighbor told KRDO13 that they saw a large law enforcement response in the middle of the night.

"I looked out and I saw a police van with lights, which I usually never see, a police van. And then two police cars," explained neighbor Beth Pettit-Willis.

She says she loves the Knob Hill area and that there are a lot of lovely people in the neighborhood, but she's sad that this is happening.

"It can happen to anyone and anywhere. So it doesn't surprise me. You know, it's just sad. It's sad that somebody would do that as a means of entertainment or relief or frustration. I'm not sure why you would do such a thing, but anyway, I'm just sad that it happened," shared Pettit-Willis.