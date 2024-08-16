Arrest affidavit sheds light on gang activity and guns in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspected member of a Colorado Springs gang is in custody after being found with multiple illegal weapons this week.

Detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU) first began investigating the gang in January. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the gang is called, "Walk Down Everybody Killers," or "EBK."

CSPD said the group has been responsible for numerous crimes in the area, including weapon possession, robberies, assaults, shootings, and drive-by shootings. It is made up of juveniles and young adults.

According to court documents, during the investigation, detectives identified that one member was in possession of a handgun with a "switch" attached to it, which is a device that makes a handgun capable of fully automatic fire. Weapons with switches attached are classified as "Dangerous or Illegal Weapons” per Colorado Revised Statute. This member was identified as 18-year-old Josiah Olivas.

Court documents show that a detective first discovered the illegal handgun in Instagram posts. The detective was eventually able to determine that Olivas was the individual who was pictured in the posts holding the illegal handgun. '

After determining Olivas' address, a search warrant was obtained for the residence, which is located on E. Fountain Blvd. Court documents show that when detectives went to the home to serve the warrant on Aug. 15, 2024, they encountered Olivas' mother, who said he was staying in the basement.

When detectives searched the basement they found a semi-automatic Glock 9mm handgun with a "switch" attached to the back of the slide. An extended magazine was loaded in the gun. Detectives were then able to determine that this was the same gun they saw in the Instagram posts, court documents show. Olivas was taken into custody at this time.

The arrest affidavit goes on to state that Olivas explained to detectives that he had purchased the "switch" off of a private marketplace called "DH Gate."

Olivas is facing a class five felony for possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon and a class six felony for possessing a prohibited large-capacity magazine, according to the arrest affidavit.