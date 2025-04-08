Pueblo police arrest 18-year-old who allegedly crashed into home while street racing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they arrested a 18-year-old woman who allegedly crashed into a home while street racing.

According to the department, officers saw three cars street racing near the 3200 block of Pueblo Boulevard just after midnight early Sunday morning.

They said one car left the roadway and ended up crashing into a home on Elmwood Circle.

Police said there were two females in the car; the driver was 18-year-old Jaiden Maes.

The department says that while police were waiting for the fire department, the car caught fire, and they had to quickly remove Maes and the passenger from the car.

Police say the unnamed passenger was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maes was arrested for vehicular reckless assault, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving without a valid license, and displaying an expired number plate.

