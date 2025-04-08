Police believe man allegedly strangled partner, killing her in domestic violence dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A community is still reeling after the death of a Colorado Springs 65-year-old woman, and arrest records show her death may have been the result of strangulation.

Police have arrested 66-year-old Garcia Lancaster Dudley, who lived with and was a previous intimate partner of the victim. Though he told police they hadn't been intimate in years, according to court documents.

According to his arrest affidavit, Dudley told police that he and the victim drank alcohol and done meth the day of the alleged murder.

The two had gotten into an argument, the affidavit says. Dudley told police that he had picked up a pellet gun during an argument over TV volume, and the victim got upset because she thought he would shoot her with the pellet gun.

The arrest affidavit says Dudley also told police that he had picked up a piece of metal and made a motion like he was about to his her, but said he didn't intend to hit her.

"What happened next is fairly unclear, as Mr. Dudley stated he didn't remember the details of what happened next and would often skip over this part of the story during the interview," read the arrest affidavit.

Police say Dudley has a history of domestic violence as he previously served seven years for an assault on a previous intimate partner.

Documents say Dudley told police he had put the victim in a "seatbelt hold," though when demonstrating to police, they noted it looked like a chokehold or stranglehold.

The arrest affidavit says Dudley told police that the victim had bit him, and he planned to let go when she stopped biting him. He said he realized at some point she had become unresponsive. He told police he attempted life-saving measures for 30 to 60 minutes before calling 911.

CSPD arrested Dudley for second-degree murder.