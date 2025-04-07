Pueblo police asking for tips from witnesses as many left drive-by shooting scene

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one young man.

According to police, they were called out to the area of North Hudson Ave and Highway 50 East Bypass on Sunday.

When they got there, they found a 19-year-old man dead inside a vehicle. Police say they believe he had been shot at the intersection.

While they believe there were many people nearby when the shooting happened, police say most of them left before officers arrived.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking any witnesses that were present at the time of this incident or have information to contact Detective Hector Herrera at 719-601-7023 or contact Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP to remain anonymous.