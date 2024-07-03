2 teens arrested for handgun possession & other charges as part of CSPD gang investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens on Tuesday for weapons possession and other charges related to an investigation into a local gang.

CSPD said the investigation into the local gang began in early 2024 for numerous violent and firearms-related crimes. Throughout the investigation, search warrants were obtained for two separate residences.

On Tuesday, July 2, a warrant was served in the 21000 block of Delta Dr. CSPD said this resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy for a separate warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Following the first arrest on Tuesday, CSPD moved to a second location in the 1000 block of E. Rio Grande St. to serve a second warrant.

According to CSPD, before the second warrant was served, a 14-year-old suspect was seen leaving the target residence on foot. When the suspect was contacted, they produced a handgun and ran from officers. During the chase, the suspect threw a handgun into a yard before being captured a short distance away.

CSPD said they determined the handgun the teen threw during the chase had been stolen during a burglary in 2023.

According to CSPD, the 15-year-old who was arrested is facing charges for multiple other investigations that include motor vehicle theft, menacing, protection order violations, and handgun possession. The 14-year-old is facing charges for motor vehicle theft, menacing, and handgun possession. Both teens were booked into the Zebulon Pikes Juvenile Detention Center.