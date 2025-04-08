Colorado Springs drive-by shooter hits home with children inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they're investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of East Willamette Avenue in east Colorado Springs.

The department says that they were called out just before 3 a.m. after someone drove by a home, firing shots at the house and windows.

While no one was injured, police said there were adults and children inside.

Police believe the driver went by the house twice to shoot at it. They say one person from the home came out and returned fire at the vehicle.

As of CSPD's early-morning post on the blotter, they had not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

If you have any information about this incident, you should call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.