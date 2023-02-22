Follow along: Suspected Club Q shooter in court Wednesday for preliminary hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspected Club Q shooter is in court Wednesday morning for their preliminary hearing.

The last time the suspect was in court was on Feb. 10 when the defense tried unsuccessfully to have Wednesday's hearing delayed.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is for the prosecution to present their evidence and prove the case should continue to trial.

8:35 A.M. Anderson Aldrich entered the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit.

8:40 A.M. Defense team asked for another continuance. Public defender said they have been working on another trial that hasn't finished and they are unable to get someone to the hearing they want to testify.

8:45 A.M. Hearing will proceed. Colorado Springs police officer Connor Wallick called to testify. He responded to Club Q on the night of the shooting.

Officer Wallick's testimony:

8:48 A.M. Wallick testified that he made it to Club Q in two minutes with two other officers. Wallick said when he got there, a person at the front door told him the suspect was down and he could see someone on the ground.

8:55 A.M. Wallick said he could hear screaming and crying upon arrival. He said the music was turned down and he could smell gunpowder. Wallick testified he was told the shooter was on the ground with another person on top of them. Wallick said the person on top of the shooter was holding a gun. Testified there were magazines and an AR-15-style gun on the ground.

8:57 A.M. Wallick testified the suspect wouldn't comply as the officer tried to handcuff them. Wallick said the suspect couldn't put their hands behind their back. Officer described the suspect's body armor, magazines, and a possible grenade on the front of their vest.

9:00 A.M. Officer Wallick testified the suspect would not tell the police his name. Also said the suspect tried to blame the person on top of them for the shooting.

9:06 A.M. Wallick said he cut off the suspect's vest and saw the suspect was bleeding "quite a bit from the head." The suspect told Wallick they were shot and going to die. Wallick said he assumed the suspect meant they were shot in the head but did not see a gunshot wound. Wallick said the suspect kept telling police to go get "that guy", referring to the person who disarmed Aldrich.

9:09 A.M. Wallick testified the man who disarmed the suspect was also detained by police. According to Wallick, the man who was detained was mad at the officers. Rich Fierro has previously said police detained him. He is in the courtroom Wednesday.

End of Officer Wallick's testimony

9:11 A.M. Colorado Springs Police detective Jason Gasper has been called to testify.

The hearing is expected to last three days, we have a reporter in the courtroom each day and will provide updates here.

Detective Gasper's testimony:

9:21 A.M. Gasper testified he got there around 2 a.m. He said he didn't process scene until the next morning. Gasper testified a gold Toyota Highlander registered to Aldrich was parked in the first space of the Club Q parking lot.

You can watch watch the hearing live on Webex here.