Riley Carroll joined the KRDO team in August of 2021 as a Weekend Anchor/Multi-Media Journalist. She comes from her first news job at KAEF in Eureka, California.

Riley is originally from Roseville, California, but spent time in the Springs as a child when her family moved here for a few years. She is so excited to be back in the community that means so much to her and where she has so many fond memories growing up.

Riley graduated from California State University Fullerton in 2018 with a degree in Journalism and American Studies and earned her M.A. from the University of Denver in June of 2020.

When she's not working Riley enjoys podcasting, scrolling social media, and cooking. Always feel free to reach out to her to share your stories and thoughts, she'd love to hear from you.

You can follow Riley on Twitter @RileyCarrollTV, on Facebook @RileyRCarroll, and on Instagram @rileycarroll.