Skip to Content
News

WATCH LIVE: Club Q survivors and their attorneys hold press conference on new lawsuit

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:58 AM
Published 9:46 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Club Q survivors and their attorneys are discussing their new lawsuit.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content