WATCH LIVE: Club Q survivors and their attorneys hold press conference on new lawsuit
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Club Q survivors and their attorneys are discussing their new lawsuit.
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Club Q survivors and their attorneys are discussing their new lawsuit.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.