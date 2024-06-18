Club Q shooter in court for Federal charges related to hate crimes and firearms violations

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A federal sentencing happened in Denver for Anderson Aldrich, the convicted Club Q shooter.

5 died and dozens were injured in the mass shooting in November 2022.

Aldrich, who goes by they/them pronouns, already pleaded guilty in state court but, they now face additional hate crimes and firearms charges at the federal level.

This morning, the judge accepted their change of plea from not guilty to guilty and the judge heard from survivors of the attack, as well as relatives of the five victims before deciding whether to accept a plea agreement.

The agreement calls for 55 life sentences plus 190 years in prison and Aldrich would also give up the right to appeal.

Aldrich told the judge they understood the terms of the plea but declined to make any statement.

A press conference is expected to take place later today and will be streamed above.