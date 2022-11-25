Club Q hero Richard Fierro’s family brewery opens for the first time since the mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Richard Fierro, one of the two men hailed as heroes for taking down the accused Club Q shooter, is reopening his family's brewery for the first time since the attack at the LGBTQ nightclub.

According to investigators, Fierro and Thomas James confronted the suspect after he entered the nightclub.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Fierro and James managed to take down the suspect, preventing him from killing or harming any more people that night.

Atrevida Beer Company is a locally owned brewery in Colorado Springs. KRDO covered the brewery in 2021.

Atrevida Beer Co. is planning to open at 2P.M on Friday.

Fierro said there will be extra police at the brewery Friday.

"They were nice enough to come down, and police are going to make sure that everything's safe. We don't want anybody getting hurt ever again," said Fierro.

Crowds are expected.