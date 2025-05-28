Ownership of Club Q removes memorial & photos from club, survivors say they weren’t notified of it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some of the survivors of the Club Q mass shooting are upset with club ownership, claiming a memorial outside for those killed was taken down this week without any notice to them or families

One survivor, Ashtin Gamblin, contacted KRDO13 to say that the front entrance of the club, decorated with large photos for each of the five victims killed in the hateful shooting, as well as a litany of memorial items on the ground, were all gone as of Tuesday. The owner of Club Q, Matthew Haynes, confirmed to KRDO13 that the clean-up happened that day.

Front entrance to Club Q May 2025 Front entrance to Club Q - October 2023

"I found out from a Facebook post that was shared publicly from a community member." explained a frustrated Gamblin, who was shot nine times that horrific night in 2022.

Gamblin says that she briefly spoke to the families of both Kelly Loving, and Derrick Rump after she learned of the clean-out, only to learn she was not alone in her surprise.

"They had no idea. This isn't anything that was communicated to us at all." claimed Gamblin.

Haynes, who told KRDO13 he could not interview since he was out of the country on Wednesday, explained over text:

"The temporary pictures were taken down yesterday after the new ones were installed on the columns at the permanent memorial. There had never been a minute that our victims faces have not been represented at that building." he said.

Haynes sent KRDO13 a press release, which was sent out on Wednesday, the day after the cleanup, which he says was drafted to clear the air about accusations and misinformation. You can read that here.

In part it reads, "Club Q has issued an open call to local artists who would like to collaborate

directly with one of the families to bring their vision to life. This community-driven approach ensures that the memorial remains a living, breathing tribute—deeply personal and created with love."

Currently there is a permanent memorial that sits directly next to the side of the still-shuttered club, with five large pillars that represent each victim who died, with a photo on each one.

The victims' memorial, built right next to the Club Q building - KRDO13

Haynes argues that families have long been aware of the idea that the club would move away from the temporary memorial.

"[Families] were all aware and spoken to at the 2 year anniversary and all wanted the pictures on the columns. We kept them there as long as we could. There is a permanent memorial." he stated.

Haynes explains that since the 2-year anniversary, the owners haven't communicated with families due to the fact that numerous survivors and families filed a lawsuit against the ownership in 2024, alleging they skirted corners on safety measures that could have prevented the shooting.

Gamblin, however, still feels shorted by the miscommunication, and she is not alone in her anger either.

An employee of the Gold Mine mini-golf course that sits directly across the parking lot from Club Q, explained that on Tuesday, he noticed that someone had spray painted words on what are the now-blank colored wooden sections along the front wall, where the large photos were once mounted.

Faded spray paint, which is difficult to make out, appears to read "Say their [unintelligible]" - KRDO13

"In the orange square, they wrote a couple names, and then the yellow square they put ... some words like 'Save their lives' or something." said Jeffrey Hendricks. "So obviously, somebody was angry that they took those things down." he explained.

Faded spray paint, which appears to read "Derrick"and "Daniel", likely referring to two of the five shooting victims, Derrick Rump, and Daniel Aston - KRDO13

Haynes concluded by saying their mission to honor those that were impacted by the tragedy, has always been at the forefront.

"That memorial is permanent. That has been the goal from minute one. Club Q has committed to never let this be forgotten and we prove that by our actions. That memorial belongs to the families and the community. It will be there for decades to come to remember these victims. Cardboard signs will not.." he said over text.