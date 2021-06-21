Anchors-reporters

Spencer Soicher is a multimedia journalist at KRDO Newschannel 13. He joined the team in May of 2021.

Before coming to Colorado Springs, Spencer worked as a news reporter at stations in Louisiana and Michigan.

Spencer is incredibly excited to be home in Colorado again. He grew up in Mile High City newsrooms, the son and nephew of Denver television sportscasters. He appreciates the crisp mountain air, NFL football starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and the friendly people who live in our great state.

Spencer is a graduate of the best school in the world, The University of Texas at Austin. His degree is in journalism.

Although a zero-time Emmy Award winner, Spencer is a 24-time runner-up for favorite Soicher son. Despite not being the favorite child, Spencer hopes to earn your trust, by telling honest stories that matter and being your source for news.

Spencer is a big sports fan and is routinely parked on his sofa watching his Texas Longhorns, New York Mets, and Denver Broncos.

Spencer is active on his social media pages! If you've got a news tip, or want to compare notes about why Peyton Manning is the greatest quarterback ever, or just want to say hi, connect with him at spencer.soicher@krdo.com, or on his KRDO Facebook page or KRDO Twitter account.