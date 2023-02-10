Skip to Content
Judge denies request by defense to push back preliminary hearing for Club Q shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting was back in court Friday morning.

During the court hearing, the judge denied the defense's request to push back the preliminary hearing.

Investigators are currently in the process of recovering security video with audio from Club Q.

The defense asked to see video reportedly showing the suspect at the club earlier in the evening before the shooting.

The hearing is set for Feb. 22, 2023.

