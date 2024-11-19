Remembering Club Q: Where and when you can pay your respects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday marks two years since five were killed and many others were injured after a gunman unleashed fire on an LGTBQ+ nightclub, Club Q, in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance lost their lives on the fateful night in 2022.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the community will come together for a candlelight vigil to honor them, their families, and survivors of the attack. The candlelight vigil will be held in the parking lot of Club Q, 3430 N Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs, at 7 p.m.

Following the vigil, representatives with Club Q say there will be another event, "A Night of Resilience and Strength: A Community Gathering." That event will take place at The Q, located at 411 Lakewood Circle in Colorado Springs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.