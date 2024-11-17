Community remembers lives taken in Club Q mass shooting 2 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This week marks the second anniversary of the hate-filled attack on a Colorado Springs nightclub. On November 19, 2022, a gunman opened fire in Club Q killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others.

On Sunday, November 17 2024 community members came together to honor the lives lost and those forever changed by that night. Now flowers and mementos are placed at the memorial placards that honor the five lives taken at Club Q two years ago.

A candlelight vigil was held while speakers shared powerful messages. It was a space to lean on each other while many continued to grieve the tragedy.

KRDO13 spoke to survivors who were in the company of their Club Q family.

"I know that Derrick and Dan, Kelly, Raymond, and Ashley are watching," Edward Sanders shared, "They're not gone. They're just missing."

At the gathering, Sanders was surrounded by other survivors while wearing the same suit he wore on that fateful night two years ago. He says it's a badge of honor.

"It's the only thing I remember from the ambulance ride was apologizing for cutting it off. Yeah, and ruining my suit. It was already ruined. My friend replaced it while I was still in the hospital. So that's why I'm wearing it today: to remember and honor my friends," shared Sanders.

Sanders asks that you share extra love and kindness with your LGBTQ+ neighbors and the Club Q community this week as they grieve.

"They would be happy with what we've done and how far we've come with everything," shared survivor, Ashtin Gamblin.

On Sunday, Gamblin stood strong with the community knowing that they’re not defined by this tragedy.

"We're trying to create new memories and carry on with what everyone would have wanted," said Gamblin.

Gamblin continues to advocate for inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs and across the nation.

"There is effort and love still in this community to push and to keep showing that we are still here," stated Gamblin.

Prism Resource Center will provide support, mental health resources, and activities for people who would like to gather and not be alone during these times. They will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from noon to 9 p.m.