Three years since shooting, survivors reflect on Club Q tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marks three years since the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub.

Just before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022, a gunman opened fire inside Club Q, killing five and injuring 20 others. You can watch our special report by clicking here.

Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, and Ashley Paugh were shot and ultimately killed. The memory of those lost still lingers in the minds of many.

But one survivor spoke highly about the support from the community following the tragedy.

"Colorado Springs is still hurting from this incident, and but it reminds us that the community as a whole supports us. The mayor supports us. Mayor Souther supported us, and the rest of the greater community," said Ed Sanders, a survivor. "Colorado is a welcoming place for everybody, including trans, including gay, including whatever label you go by."

This past year featured highs and lows for survivors of that shooting.

Colorado passed the Kelly Loving Act, which provides a slew of legal protections for transgender people.

The Retro Lounge, a place founded by Club Q survivors in the wake of the tragedy, will host "A Night of

Resilience" for survivors and victims from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

