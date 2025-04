COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an ATM robbery at a USAA Bank on Barnes Road this weekend.

Police say the machine was ripped out, creating an electrical hazard. Utilities and Fire were a part of the initial response. KRDO13 saw no sight of the ATM in the immediate area.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the robbery

No injuries have been reported.