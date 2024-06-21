The Military Family: Colorado Springs woman named Army Spouse of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kimberly Gold says she feels seen.

She was recently awarded the "Army Spouse of the Year" by Armed Forces Insurance. A distinction for which she was nominated by her peers.

Kimberly Gold, AFI Army Spouse of the Year

"I was at a loss of words, and for those who know me -- that's rare," Gold laughs.

The daughter of the first Korean female Chief Warrant Officer Five in the U.S. Army, Gold knew the demands of the military first-hand, growing up. She recounts the time both of her parents were deployed during the Gulf War: "I was at a babysitter for a year. I've moved more times than I can count to different countries, different states, different schools, different teachers, different babysitters, different networks."

So then, when she fell in love with her now husband -- who is also currently deployed in the Army -- she had to prepare herself for the inevitable: living connected with her spouse, while thriving during loneliness.

"When we moved here, I said, 'You know what? If it interests me, I'm going to say yes. I'm going to do it. I'm just going to have a year of yes.'"

And that's exactly what Gold did: she won a scholarship for a fellowship program with the Governor's office, was accepted into the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, and became the Board President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce.

Her greatest piece of advice to other military spouses? Whether it's volunteerism, participating in your faith community, or expanding your hobbies -- choose involvement, instead of isolation.

"I'm a huge proponent of using that time that you'll be alone to develop yourself. You have to dig deep, and you have to become a part of the community."