Two El Paso County students charged spreading false school threat information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two students from two separate schools are facing criminal charges after deputies say they spread false information about school threats to schools locally and nationwide.

The sheriff's office says one student was charged with interference of an educational institution, and the other for false reporting and the interference of an educational institution.

The students are accused of reposting false and misleading information on social media and disrupting school attendance and operations. The sheriff's office would not confirm what the exact social media post said or where it was posted.

“School safety is a high priority for my Office, and our commitment towards this mission extends beyond the hard work and dedication of our SROs,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “It is something at the forefront of the mind of every individual working in law enforcement.

“Thankfully, our SROs acted quickly and were able to discredit the potential threats and identify who and where the false information was coming from. I am incredibly proud of their diligence and thorough investigations into both incidents.”

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of intentionally spreading or reporting false information.