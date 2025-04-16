Two Parties, One Faith: Colorado Springs ‘purple church’ focuses on unity during America’s political divide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Politics are splitting church congregations like the Red Sea, and Americans are noticing. Some have called it the “Big Sort.” So, how do worshipers stay unified when theology and politics clash?

One Colorado Springs church is welcoming the challenge with open arms.

“It has been very difficult the past four weeks," said Anne Cubbage, the pastor at Broadmoor Community Church.

Cubbage has led the United Church of Christ congregation for eight years. Never has her tenure been as challenging as right now. With many on edge, due to the current political climate, many congregants voice heavy concerns with her moments before Sunday worship. It's then up to Cubbage to deliver a sermon that can reach both sides of the aisle, with compassion and humility, without alienating her followers. However, it's a challenge that Cubbage tackles head-on.

“In my sermons, I am not political, except, well, I shouldn’t say that," smiled Cubbage. "They are political. But I always couch them in biblical values, in biblical characters, in Jesus’ words," she said.

It's a strategy that's paid off for Cubbage thus far. She's been able to enhance unity at her church during a time when politics plays a monumental factor in determining who attends worship and where. Whether you support "pro-life" or "pro-choice," a border wall or more immigration freedom, whether you vote red or blue, they say you're welcomed with open arms and with an open mind at BCC.

In other words, BCC is known as a "purple church."

The "Big Sort"

While not unique, purple churches are a dying breed in America. Most churches today, purposely or not, align themselves with a political ideology. In fact, many call today's political church movement the "Big Sort," including Dr. Ryan P. Burge, a political science professor at Eastern Illinois University who's researched the transition extensively.

"Churches have become more partisan because of a combination of demographic sorting, political polarization, and the decline of moderate religious spaces," said Burge, whose upcoming book is titled "The Vanishing Church: How the Hollowing Out of Moderate Congregations Is Hurting Democracy, Faith, and Us."

"Religion in America has become an 'all or none' proposition—conservative evangelical churches have become more politically homogeneous, while moderate and mainline churches have declined sharply," he says. "Historically, moderate Protestant churches (like the United Methodists and Presbyterians) provided a space for religious people of different political persuasions to worship together. As these churches have declined, fewer Americans worship in politically mixed congregations."

Meanwhile, Burge says white evangelicals have moved decisively to the right both theologically and politically after being diverse in the past.

Ryan P. Burge is a former Baptist Pastor from Illinois who has authored over thirty peer-reviewed articles four books about religion and politics in the United States. He's considered one of the country’s leading data analysts on religion and politics.

The consequences of the "Big Sort?" According to Burge, compounding factors are fewer spaces for dialogue, increased political tribalism, and weakened civility.

"Churches once served as places where political moderates and people from different backgrounds built social capital together. Their decline means fewer opportunities for bridging ideological divides," said Burge. "When churches become echo chambers, they reinforce partisan hostility. Evangelicals, for example, increasingly view Democrats as baby-killers, while secular Americans see evangelicals as bigots."

How to stay unified purple in a sea of red and blue

So, how does BCC thrive as a purple church when it seems like it has everything, including current American politics and culture, going against it?

Six BCC members, half who lean right politically and half who lean left politically, sat down with KRDO13's Josh Helmuth to explain how they stay unified, even while disagreeing on some of the hottest-button issues currently facing America.

Proof you're entering a "purple church"? Look no further than entering the parking lot to see the bumper stickers as you approach the outside of the sanctuary at BCC.

“It doesn’t matter where you are on the political spectrum. No one really cares about that," said Carolyn Keenan. "Love is the overarching constant of this church."

“Everyone is accepted here," added Sharon Nanney. "We say, ‘whoever you are, wherever you are on life’s journey, you’re welcome here.”

Love and acceptance. Seems simple. However, some members of the panel acknowledged that it does take a lot of work to stay unified with even those principles at the top of mind.

“We do discuss things where we absolutely disagree. But we listen to each other and try to respect each other’s opinion and try to move forward," said Eric Flora. "And realize that we still agree on way more than we disagree with.”

Six members of Broadmoor Community Church (Colorado Springs), three who vote Democrat and three who vote Republican, sat down with KRDO13's Josh Helmuth. All were in agreement on the main tenets of their theology, including "loving thy neighbor."

“This doesn't just happen," added Jonathan Miller. "It requires a huge effort."

"We have to be careful. We have to make sure we don’t have assumptions about someone because they’re a little further right or a little further left than we are," he said.

Miller told KRDO13 that BCC breaks up into small groups so they can get to know one another intimately before opening up, asking the hard questions, and taking on hard topics head-on.

Why aren't young people attending worship?

Although many churches still thrive with a large percentage of young adults and young families, Pew Research has shown that the number of adults aged 18-29 who identify as Christian has dropped significantly since 2007. So what gives?

“I think the young people also are looking for 'What are you doing?'" said Flora.

"What's the church doing? Not just 'what are you preaching?' What are the tenants that you have to sign up to? What are you doing? How are you showing love to your neighbor?” he said.

"We need to act in loving ways," said BCC member Chelley Gardner-Smith. "Eventually, that’s all it comes down to – how do we treat our neighbor? And who is our neighbor?" she said.

Pastor Cubbage believes it's about loving all, no matter where they come from, the lifestyle they live or who they vote for.

“We need to have compassion for one another," she said. "And we do all of that because that’s how Jesus told us to love God.”

Pastor Anne Cubbage has led Broadmoor Community Church for eight years and is the first female pastor in the church's 60-plus-year history. She has led congregations in Indiana and Massachusetts before spending 17 years as a school teacher.

What does a purple church want to see from our elected leaders?

Gardner-Smith agrees it all starts with compassion.

"No oppression, no iron fist. No jerking the rug out from underneath people, telling them they are no longer going to have a job," she said.

Cubbage said, "We have to be in relationship with one another. We have to hear one another before we ever expect to change any minds. And maybe never. But at least to respect the other person’s point of view."

How congregations can be more inviting and accepting of the entire political spectrum

According to Burge's approach, BCC is doing a lot correctly.

He says there are four key tenets to running a successful "purple church."