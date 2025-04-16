Skip to Content
719 Spotlight: Independent film created in Black Forest by all-Colorado cast

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis speaks with a couple cast members of Varmint, a Western Horror film shot entirely in Black Forest and acted by an entire Colorado-based cast.

The movie will be the closing film in the Western Film Festival in Coleman, Texas. It makes its theatrical debut at the Icon Cinema in northern Colorado Springs May 13.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch Bradley speak with the cast live!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

