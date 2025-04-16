Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates 128 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is celebrating its 128th birthday on Wednesday, April 16.

According to CPW, the agency began as the Department of Forestry, Game and Fish in 1897. In 1899, the name was changed to “Department of Game and Fish.” That name lasted until 1963 when it merged with the “Parks and Recreation Department” to form the “Game, Fish and Parks Department.”

In 1968, lawmakers converted the department into a division within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. In 2011, the Division of Wildlife merged with Colorado State Parks to create today’s modern Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to the agency, some highlights throughout its history include:

1881 first fish hatchery opens

1899 started requiring licenses for hunting and fishing

1937 first state park and recreation board created

1962 first state park opens (Lathrop State Park)

For more information, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife.