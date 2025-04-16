Breezy and Warm Thursday

We are under a Red Flag Warning until 8PM tonight. We are under a Red Flag Warning from 10AM to 9PM tomorrow due to dry conditions and gust up to 60 mph.

Tonight will be a mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will be in the 20s to 30s.

We will have one more day of warmth tomorrow before changes come Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains with highs in the 40s to 60s for the High Country. The High Country does have a chance for rain/snow tomorrow night. Portions of the High Country are under a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory. A Winter Storm Watch goes into affect late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon due to heavy to moderate snow and gust up to 45mph. The Winter Weather Advisory will be in affect starting at 6PM Thursday until midnight Friday due to heavy to moderate snow and gust up to 45mph.

The snow will make its way to lower elevations along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the evening to night Friday. Temperatures will decrease Friday as well, we will have highs in the 50s for the Eastern Plains, upper 30s to 50s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country.

We will continue with the snow as we head into the start of your Easter Weekend. The snow will stick around until the afternoon to evening time then we will dry out. We will keep the cool temperatures as well. We will have highs in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will be dry for your Easter Sunday and temperatures will start to rebound into the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 30s to 50s.

As we head into the start of your work week next week we will start to see another warming trend with dry conditions.