Mexican nationals charged after arrest in Fremont County for possession of ammunition

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has charged two Mexican nationals with unlawful possession of ammunition by aliens admitted under a nonimmigrant visa.

According to the DOJ, a criminal complaint states that on March 26, 2025, detectives with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) stopped a vehicle that was occupied by 41-year-old Caesar Ramon Martinez Solis and 24-year-old Humberto Ivan Amador Gavira, both of Mexico. Soliz consented to a search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of what was estimated to be approximately 150 boxes of .308 ammunition and approximately 30 boxes of 7.62 ammunition. Each box was labeled as containing 1,000 rounds, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, the investigation in this case is being handled by the Denver Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Denver Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The prosecution in this case is being handled by the Violent Crime and Immigration Enforcement Section of the United States Attorney’s Office.

Case Number: 25-mj-00074-CYC.