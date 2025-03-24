Arrest records reveal new details in Pueblo County dog attack death

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO)recently arrested a 47-year-old woman on felony charges in connection with her mother's death in Colorado City.

Her mother was attacked by dogs.

According to the PCSO, 47-year-old Jessica Hoff was arrested last week for criminal negligence resulting in death/at-risk adult and 54 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection to the incident that happened in February.

According to the sheriff's office, 76-year-old LaVonne Hoff had dementia and required 24-hour care. Her daughter had been made aware of this by Adult Protective Services.

On Feb. 3, deputies responded to the 4800 block of Jefferson Blvd. in Colorado City on a report of an unconscious woman. When they arrived, they found LaVonne Hoff dead and several dogs running loose in the home. An autopsy attributed Hoff's death to a dog attack.

Arrest records show 23 dogs were living in the home and another 24 were in a ahead nearby.

Animal Law Enforcement said 35 of the pets were adopted and four were taken to other organizations where they will hopefully be adopted out. 14 dogs were put down due to their condition or that they were directly involved in Lavone Hoff's death.

Jessica Hoff makes her first court appearance on these charges later this week.