Pueblo mom sentenced to life in prison for death of special needs son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo mom has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of her special needs son.

Mythia Latka was accused of murdering her 2-year-old back in 2023. Latka told police that she had left the boy to sleep at 6 a.m., and when checking on him around 3 p.m., he was blue and unresponsive.

The police department said that when the child got to the hospital, it was noted that he had bruising on his face, leg, chest, and back. They also said there was a very large abrasion, blood on the child's lips, swelling, and several scratch marks on their face and chest.

The little boy used a tracheal tube, and Latka said he would frequently pull on it. She claimed the bruises were from her grabbing and turning his head when he did this.

Police interviewed her roommate, who said she had seen Latka tie the child's hands behind his back and shove his head into the wall.

According to her arrest affidavit, a doctor said the boy likely died from oxygen deprivation because his trach tube was not being properly cleared by his mother.

The affidavit noted that the doctor stated, "this was definitely preventable."