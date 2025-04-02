Documents show Manitou Springs stabbing was allegedly by a scorned husband over infidelity

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents show that a stabbing and ensuing shooting in Manitou Springs are believed to be tied to allegations of infidelity.

On March 25, police were sent out to Oklahoma Road in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, the victim told police that a man had approached him in his driveway and stabbed him. The victim said he then shot the suspect in self-defense.

Police say they found the suspect shortly after behind a residence.

Both the victim (who had a stab wound) and suspect (who had a gunshot wound) were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 22-year-old Wyatt Pearson, who is believed to have stabbed the victim because he slept with his wife.

Court documents say Pearson told an officer that his wife admitted to sleeping with the man he allegedly stabbed. An officer also said they overheard Pearson speaking to a nurse, admitting that he blacked out while drinking and then allegedly stabbed the victim.

On March 26, the morning after the reported stabbing, police interviewed Pearson. During the interview, Pearson described a "volatile relationship" with his wife. He said his wife told him that she slept with the other man, and it enraged him.

Pearson told police he drank a "pint" of whiskey before taking an Uber to the victim's house. He said he sent a message to the victim from his wife's Facebook account, pretending to be her, and asking the victim to pick her up from a gas station.

When the victim came out of his house to go pick her up, Pearson was reportedly waiting for him outside and allegedly stabbed him.

According to police, the wife had learned that her Facebook account was being used without her knowledge, and she tried to warn the victim. Police say she sent a message to the victim stating "DO NOT GO TO LOAF N JUG," and "...Wyatt used my account on his phone to louer [sic, 'lure'] you."

As of the last updates from police, the victim was not facing charges for shooting Pearson after allegedly being stabbed.