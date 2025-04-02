WATCH: New video shows deadly police shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

Editor's Note: The video in this article may be upsetting to watch and also contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has obtained exclusive video showing the moments that led up to a man being shot dead by police in downtown Colorado Springs.

On Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police said someone called 911 saying a man was breaking into cars and threatening a person with a gun.

KRDO13 wants to be transparent about our decision to release the video. The Colorado Springs Police Department asked us not to show the video until the investigation plays out, saying it's a piece of evidence.

Our team received the video on Tuesday, but the El Paso County Sheriff's office asked our team to hold off on airing it until interviews with the police officers and witnesses were complete. We honored that request.

However, the Colorado Springs Police Department has not provided more specific reasons on why they'd like the video not to be released, beyond the fact that this an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: New updates in officer-involved shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

The shooting happened in the heart of downtown, in the middle of the afternoon, and KRDO13 feels it's our responsibility to show it. The video was sent to KRDO13 by a witness who asked to remain anonymous. They recorded it while standing inside a post office across the street.

We want to emphasize that the video shows only one camera view of the shooting. Per state law, the police department will release its body-worn camera video of the incident within three weeks.

Colorado Springs Police say they don't want to comment further on the shooting because the department is focused on releasing body-worn video showing multiple angles of the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office is in charge of the shooting investigation, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney will eventually decide if the police officers were justified in using deadly force.

You can watch the full, unedited version of the video below: