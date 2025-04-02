Skip to Content
Burglars allegedly steal roughly $220,000 of jewelry from Citadel Mall business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a burglary where thieves allegedly stole a substantial amount of jewelry from the mall.

According to police, the theft took place in the early morning hours of March 23. Two suspects broke in using a sledgehammer and pickaxe. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks.

While CSPD did not disclose the dollar amount associated with the inventory stolen, the business's owner reached out to KRDO13 and claimed it was all worth about $220,000.

The business did not want their name publicly released but said they are offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about this incident, the business asks that you call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. The case number is #2025 00108720.

