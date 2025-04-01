19-year-old arrested following Cañon City criminal investigation; Other suspects sought

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old after an initial investigation into shots fired. Police say they are still looking for more suspects.

According to police, they got a call on Monday night just after 8 p.m. Officers were sent to the area of North 5th Street and Floral Avenue where people said they heard gunshots.

Police say, at this time, they don't have reason to believe anyone was hit. However, they were able to get information on a possible vehicle description.

The department said they located a vehicle matching the description. After interrogating those inside, 19-year-old Dustin Martinez, a passenger in the car, was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant.

Police are still looking for more information in this case that could lead to arrests.

The police department encourages anyone with information about this case to call the non-emergency number 719-276-5600, opt. 6, to report that information. People with information can submit tips via Fremont County CrimeStoppers by calling 719-276-STOP.

You can also report at this link. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.