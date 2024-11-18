State orders Co. Springs pain management clinic to close, claims owner and others had no licensure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned that a Colorado Springs pain management clinic, which abruptly closed last week and stranded dozens of residents without notice, has also been served a cease-and-desist letter to stop operations. Documents allege people at the clinic were not actually licensed to practice medicine.

Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) served the cease-and-desist letter on Oct. 22 to Heather Copeland, the owner of Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation clinic in eastern Colorado Springs.

The State's Medical Board claims in the letter that they had credible evidence showing Copeland, and those who work within the clinic, "acted without the required license to practice medicine", adding that the individuals at the clinic are not licensed, and have never been licensed to practice medicine in the State of Colorado.

The order explains that Copeland's clinic offered and provided ketamine and platelet-rich plasma, which constitutes the practice of medicine.

It also says that Apex is registered as a Professional Limited Liability Company with the Colorado Secretary of State, but says that they are not owned by members who are licensed medical providers.

The letter also explains that Apex does not meet the requirements of a provider network, which requires ownership by a group of licensed healthcare providers.

The clinic closed without any notice on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with only a note posted on the door. Many patients showed up to the location along North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs, from as far as Pueblo and Castle Rock to even La Junta, just to be turned away. Many patients told KRDO13 Investigates they had gotten reminder messages about their scheduled appointment, despite the building not being open.

Patients used Apex for physical therapy, prescriptions for chronic pain, chiropractors, and even primary care doctors.

KRDO13 Investigates also uncovered that Apex and its owner Heather Copeland, were named in a civil lawsuit in El Paso County Court, due to a failure to pay over $56,000 in rent over the course of three months at their previous property along S. Carefree Circle. Patients tell KRDO13 Investigates that the business uprooted and moved into two new locations approximately two months ago, along North Union Boulevard and Jet Stream Drive.

KRDO13 Investigates is in the process of reaching back out to Ms. Copeland for comment.