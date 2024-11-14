Co. Springs pain management facility abruptly closes, patients now stuck finding new care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A primary care and pain management facility in Colorado Springs suddenly closed its doors this week. Patients say they've essentially been stranded without proper ways to proceed to new providers of care. KRDO13 Investigates has learned the closure comes amidst a lawsuit over unpaid rent.

Patients from around southern Colorado tell KRDO13 Investigates that when they showed up on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, it was closed with a note left on their door, as seen below:

Some patients believe the note was posted on Tuesday based on what they've heard from other patients.

On Thursday, KRDO13 Investigates spoke with dozens of patients flowing in and out of the parking lot along North Union Boulevard, showing up for appointments they had no idea were canceled. All of them saying they were never notified about the closure, and have been unable to reach management.



One patient also told KRDO13 Investigates over the phone that the facility was open on Monday, and he was able to see a doctor and nurse practitioner, as well as get a prescription. However, when he went to a pharmacy to get the prescription filled, they were unable to get in touch with Apex.

Documents from a lawsuit show the business owed three months of back rent at its previous location on South Carefree Circle before it moved to a new North Union location. A hearing for the lawsuit is set for late November in El Paso County Court.

"To this day, we have no information. There are patients here showing up, elderly patients who hardly can move," said Sergio Alcala, who has been treated at Apex for back issues, along with his wife for her pain management, for two years. "They're coming here just to find out that they're closed." he added.

Many patients say they are left in a difficult situation now. Some used Apex as a primary care provider but say it will be difficult to get a referral for a new provider, or get their medical records, with no way to communicate with the facility.

Patients also say the abrupt closure left them without a "bridge prescription" which allows them to keep getting their pain medications until they find a new provider.

The owner of the facility told KRDO13 Investigates she had nothing to do with the situation and the building will be open next week.

KRDO13 Investigates is continuing to push for answers from the State's Department of Regulatory Agencies on questions surrounding the facility.