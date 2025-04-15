Police searching for another driver involved in deadly I-25 road rage crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO13 Investigates they are still searching for another driver involved in the road rage crash that killed a 21-year-old and shut down the interstate for hours on Friday.

At this point in the investigation, police couldn't say what charges the driver would face.

KRDO13 Investigates obtained police documents that describe the road rage incident in more detail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Durriel Humphrey is now facing felony charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless and careless driving.

The arrest affidavit details his interview with police after the Friday night crash. Humphrey told authorities a white Dodge Charger was tailgating him, and he did not like to be tailgated. Then Humphrey said the charger changed lanes, sped up, and cut him off.

Humphrey then told police he sped up to 75mph to get ahead of "the joker," and began waving at the driver of the charger. He said he was hoping it would get the car to leave him alone.

Another driver interviewed by police reported seeing Humphrey giving someone the finger. They added seeing Humphrey and the white car weaving in and out of traffic, causing drivers to suddenly brake.

After speeding up, Humphrey said he hit a grey Toyota, which hit the SUV that 21-year-old Salvador Diaz was driving.

Humphrey is out on bond, and his first court date is at the end of April.

Colorado Springs Police have not named any other suspects, but told KRDO13 Investigates they have solid leads on who the second driver involved in the road rage incident is.