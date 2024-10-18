Colorado Supreme Court: 11th Judicial Distict DA will be disbarred before appeal is heard

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley will be disbarred before her appeal is heard.

Stanley will be disbarred no sooner than Nov. 1, 2024, according to the court's ruling.

Stanley, previously led the botched prosecution of Barry Morphew, in the murder of his wife Suzanne. This contributed to a ruling that she would be disbarred.

In an 83-page order, state disciplinary judges ruled that Stanley made at least three inappropriate statements to the media during the Morphew prosecution, failed to supervise the case, and opened a retaliatory criminal investigation into the judge over rulings he made against her team. Stanley ultimately dismissed the murder charge against Morphew.

The state judges also found Stanley violated ethical attorney rules when she interviewed with KRDO13 Investigates about previously accused baby killer, William Jacobs.

In that interview, Stanley said "I'm going to be very blunt here. He has zero investment in this child. Zero. He's watching that baby so he can get laid. That's it. And have a place to sleep. I'm sorry to be that blunt, but honest to God, that's what's going on."

In June, a judge dismissed the murder case against Williams citing "outrageous government conduct" by Stanley in the interview.

According to her attorney, despite the disbarment ruling, Stanley wanted to finish her term as district attorney, which expires in January. The Colorado Supreme Court denied that motion and she will be disbarred no sooner than Nov. 1.

KRDO13 Investigates has reached out to Stanley and her attorney for comment and has not heard back.

KRDO13 Investigates has also contacted Gov. Polis's office regarding a replacement for Stanley but has not heard back.