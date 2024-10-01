Southern Colorado District Attorney that state ordered be disbarred appeals her punishment

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley is appealing a ruling by a state disciplinary board that ruled to disbar her earlier this month.

Stanley, previously led the botched prosecution of Barry Morphew, in the murder of his wife Suzanne.

In an 83-page order, state disciplinary judges ruled that Stanley made at least three inappropriate statements to the media during the Morphew prosecution, failed to supervise the case, and opened a retaliatory criminal investigation into the judge over rulings he made against her team. Stanley ultimately dismissed the murder charge against Morphew.

Stanley filed the notice of appeal on Monday.

The appeal states that Stanley plans to challenge whether there is clear and convincing evidence that she violated the rules of professional conduct and whether the sanction disbarment ordered by two of the three was warranted. The appeal plans to raise the question of whether a lesser sanction, such as suspension, should be imposed, as recommended by the judge with a dissenting opinion.

You can read Stanley's full notice of appeal by clicking this link.

What this appeal could mean for the impending disbarment and Stanley's position as District Attorney is unclear. Our team is working to learn more.

