“End of my reign”: Colorado District Attorney emails staff about impending disbarment

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An email obtained by KRDO13 Investigates reveals that 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley was surprised by how quickly state disciplinary authorities issued a ruling to disbar her.

Stanley, led the botched prosecution of Barry Morphew, in the murder of his wife Suzanne.

RELATED: District Attorney Linda Stanley wants to finish term after disbarment ruling, may appeal

In an 83-page order, state disciplinary judges ruled that Stanley made at least three inappropriate statements to the media during the Morphew prosecution, failed to supervise the case, and opened a retaliatory criminal investigation into the judge over rulings he made against her team. Stanley ultimately dismissed the murder charge against Morphew.

In the email, Stanley proclaimed, disbarment was "the ultimate goal all along" so the governor could appoint a Democrat or "take away everything" she has worked for.

Email from Linda Stanley

According to her attorney, despite the disbarment ruling, Stanley wants to finish her term as district attorney, which expires in January. If Stanley is disbarred, the governor will appoint someone to fill the district attorney role until the next elected district attorney, Jeff Lindsey, takes office in January. It's unclear if Stanley plans to appeal.

RELATED: Will taxpayers pay for the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s legal fees?

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to DA Stanley for comment on the email. She has not responded.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to investigate, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.