CRIME SPREE: Criminals steal roughly $275,000 worth of weed across 39 different incidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they've tracked down a group of three men and one juvenile who allegedly carried out a crime spree across Colorado involving stolen cars and marijuana.

Police say they believe the crew operated from October 2024 to February 2025, where they would allegedly ram stolen cars into dispensaries to steal inventory. The suspects reportedly traveled throughout Colorado, with reports made in Colorado Springs, Aurora, El Paso County, Adams County, and Arapahoe County.

The group is also suspected of targeting ATM machines and other businesses. Detectives allege that they are behind 39 different "criminal incidents."

Police say 19-year-old Xavior Patti, 20-year-old Devin Mulanix, 19-year-old Truziah Gray, and an unnamed juvenile have been arrested.

20-year-old Devin Mulanix (Source: CSPD)

Detectives say they recovered roughly $275,000 worth of marijuana and $125,000 worth of vehicles. They say they found about 17 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 167 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, additional stolen items, and 6 firearms.

19-year-old Xavior Patti (Source: CSPD)

A mug shot for Truziah Gray was not available.

Police say they anticipate making additional arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.