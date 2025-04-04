Four arrested for January homicide in Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two adults and two minors were arrested Friday in connection to a January 16 homicide on Dove Creek Circle in Widefield.

When deputies arrived on Dove Creek Circle that night, they discovered three individuals who appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

A fourth later showed up a local hospital.

Three of the victims were treated and discharged, but Jonah Thirkill, 19, did not survive.

According to a statement Friday evening, The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division received information recently which led to the obtaining of arrest warrants for five individuals, including Ami Gallegos, 18, and Noah Watkins, 20.

Gallegos (left) and Watkins (right) were both arrested Friday, along with two unnamed minors, during what the sheriff's office described as a multi-sweep operation involving the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and EPSO SWAT team.

The four suspects are all charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Assault, Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons, and Theft.

A fifth suspect, 20-year-old Zion Alexander Tilmon, has yet to be captured.

Tilmon (pictured above) is described as a black male with black hair and black eyes, standing approximately 5’06” and weighting around 190 lbs.

He is wanted on several charges, including Murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tilman is believed to be in the Colorado Springs or Denver area.

Members of the public should not approach Tilman if they see him or have information regarding his whereabouts.

Instead, they should contact local law enforcement or call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.