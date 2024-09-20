Olympic USA Fencing team considering moving headquarters from Colorado Springs to Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A U.S. Olympic team headquartered in Colorado Springs is currently considering moving its headquarters to Pueblo.

This comes after KRDO13 Investigates uncovered a shift of Olympic teams moving to North Carolina for training. Earlier this year, high-ranking officials on multiple Olympic teams said they weren't getting the resources they needed at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

USA Fencing shares a building off Rockrimmon Blvd. and Delmonico Dr. with USA Cycling and USA Archery in Colorado Springs.

USA Fencing told KRDO13 Investigates they are considering moving to prepare for the 2028 Olympics.

“USA Fencing is indeed considering a new strategic partner for the future home of our headquarters and a USA Fencing training center as we look toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics. We have been approached by Pueblo and other great potential partners, but those conversations are still in the extreme early stages, including the possibility of remaining in our historic home of Colorado Springs. We'll share developments about a potential future home for USA Fencing at the appropriate time.” Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham and President of the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation Jeffery Shaw declined to comment on Pueblo's recruitment of USA Fencing.

"We’re proud to be Olympic City USA, which includes our city being home to the largest concentration of National Governing Bodies (NGBs) in the country. We understand that from time to time businesses look at ways to improve and grow their operations, and we absolutely respect their right to do that. Our City partnered with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation this summer to respond to a request for proposal from USA Fencing. While we have limited incentives to offer for retention, we will continue to collaborate with their leadership." City of Colorado Springs

USA Fencing told KRDO13 Investigates that most of their athletes train at their respective home clubs all across the county. They only come to train at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center when the fencing team gathers for training camps.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to the U.S. Olympic And Paralympic Committee but has not heard back yet.

