Olympic City Identity Crisis: teams are leaving Colorado Springs for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KRDO) — There’s a quiet, but significant, Olympic shift to North Carolina that’s gaining momentum — and it’s at the expense of an Olympic presence in Colorado Springs.

So felt, that insiders describe the Springs-based Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, which now houses a fragment of Olympic hopefuls, as a “ghost town.”

Three National Governing Bodies, which are divisions of each Olympic sport, that previously based their full-time training in Colorado Springs, have moved to train at the U.S. Performance Center, based in Charlotte: USA Archery, USA Field Hockey, and USA Taekwondo.

Multiple officials at Colorado Springs-based National Governing Bodies, confirm with KRDO13 that they, too, are considering a move to North Carolina.

Where are they going?

The U.S. Performance Center was founded in 2013 and has successfully branded itself as an elite training facility. The brainchild of Ike Belk, it has quickly become the hotspot for athletes wishing to represent the United States on the world platform. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee designated it as one of its Development Programs in 2015.

The three National Governing Bodies represent an agreement initiated in 2019 by the U.S. Performance Center (USPC) with the city of Kannapolis, North Carolina, a bedroom community of Charlotte.

The agreement — in which Kannapolis paid the USPC upwards of $1.15 million, in exchange for at least six National Governing Bodies taking residence there — was partially fulfilled. The deal was ultimately scrapped, and blame placed on “Covid and other factors” according to a memo from the city, provided to KRDO13. The U.S. Performance Center “was not able to meet these conditions,” according to the Kannapolis memo, and the USPC ultimately paid back the seed money to the city.

Other National Governing Bodies mentioned for a move to North Carolina included in Kannapolis city documents are USA Basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, Soccer, Track and Field, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Hockey, Softball, Triathlon, Weightlifting, Boxing, and Judo.

At the time, Kannapolis city leaders were looking for a fresh presence to revitalize an expansive, 350-acre campus, which used to house the now-defunct Pillotex facility. The North Carolina Research Center now partially occupies the storied, Ivy-league buildings, which boast researchers from eight institutions. Scientists there, according to the research center’s website, focus on nutrition and human performance. Leaders, both with the U.S. Performance Center and Kannapolis, saw an opportunity and started pursuing the alliance.

Indeed, the City of Kannapolis had big dreams: in a Strategic City Planning document from 2022, leaders wrote about it becoming “Olympic City” and further, establishing North Carolina as the “Olympic State.”

The exclusive, “Olympic City USA” branding currently belongs to Colorado Springs, secured in part, by an annual $2-million taxpayer-funded check to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

While the Kannapolis agreement, in its original form, is no longer, City Manager Mike Legg wrote to KRDO13, “We remain supportive of the project. At this time, we have no knowledge of USPC’s plans being resurrected in our city.”

But while Kannapolis might not be in the picture currently, the U.S. Performance Center remains on the hunt for more Olympic teams to join its momentum.

The migration underscores — at the least — an outdated Colorado Springs city list of teams that train in the current Olympic City. USA Badminton trains in California; USA Diving in Florida.

While representatives from the U.S. Performance Center would not grant an interview, it has given other news outlets extended access. In a January 2024 article, co-owner Ike Belk told Sports Travel Magazine, “We’re here to be an asset and let everyone know North Carolina can be a home base and be a great place and a platform for athletes to thrive off of. I definitely have further aspirations — (but) I don’t know if I can say that now.”

Video from WSOC



The same article points to Belk making “many a trip” to Colorado Springs to talk with National Governing Bodies.

What officials are saying

A communications advisor for the U. S. Performance Center didn’t deny its current negotiations with teams in Colorado Springs, but did issue this statement,

“We’ve never used the phrase “Olympic City” and/or “Olympic State.” The document with that specific language is a City of Kannapolis internal document, not a USPC document. We’ve never seen it and I can’t comment on the inner-workings of Kannapolis. USPC remains focused on research and innovation to help US athletes get the best possible training they can in preparation for competing on the world stage. As part of this, we are in constant negotiations with a number of potential partners who share that vision.” — Jonathan Felts, Communications Advisor, USPC

In response to requests for comment from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, based in downtown Colorado Springs, CEO Sarah Hirschland wrote,

“The USOPC is proud to call Colorado Springs home, and proud that our presence here has grown so significantly over time. With more than 40 years at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, the headquarters in downtown, the world-class Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and as home to many NGBs, Colorado Springs truly is Olympic City USA.“

Similarly, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade issued this statement, after KRDO13 approached him for comment about the Olympic migration: