CNY Fertility responds to claims their nurse practitioner did over 700 “unlicensed” procedures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The legal counsel representing a Colorado Springs fertility clinic has issued a statement following the State Nursing Board's decision to lift a cease-and-desist against one of their nurse practitioners.

Brandis Montez, an employee at CNY Fertility in Colorado Springs, was accused by the State of allegedly practicing upwards of 750 supervised, and unsupervised, fertility procedures and treatments.

KRDO13 Investigates recently reported an update, stating that the cease-and-desist had been removed by the state over 6 weeks since it was issued.

The statement reads as follow: