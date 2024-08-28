CNY Fertility responds to claims their nurse practitioner did over 700 “unlicensed” procedures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The legal counsel representing a Colorado Springs fertility clinic has issued a statement following the State Nursing Board's decision to lift a cease-and-desist against one of their nurse practitioners.
Brandis Montez, an employee at CNY Fertility in Colorado Springs, was accused by the State of allegedly practicing upwards of 750 supervised, and unsupervised, fertility procedures and treatments.
KRDO13 Investigates recently reported an update, stating that the cease-and-desist had been removed by the state over 6 weeks since it was issued.
The statement reads as follow:
Last month, the State of Colorado Nursing Board issued a cease and desist order to one of
CNY Fertility’s double-board certified licensed nurse practitioners at CNY Fertility’s
Colorado Springs office, Brandis Montez, AGACNP-BC, FNP-BC.
CNY Fertility immediately challenged the order, and on August 21, 2024, the Nursing Board rescinded the cease and desist order. On August 23, 2024, the Nursing Board formally notified Nurse
Practitioner Montez that the cease and desist order had been vacated, permitting her to return
to the excellent patient care she provides. In addition, the cease and desist order was removed
from Nurse Practitioner Montez’s license and the Department of Regulatory Agencies’ public
website. Nurse Practitioner Montez and CNY were in compliance with Nursing Board rules
and orders at all times and cooperated fully with the formal process required to challenge the
cease and desist order and are pleased with the outcome.
CNY Fertility’s mission is to help patients on their family building journey. Our patients’
health, wellness, and experience are of the utmost importance to us. The entirety of our CNY
Fertility staff, clinicians, and providers are all carefully vetted, fully licensed, and thoroughly
trained.
Nurse Practitioner Montez is double board-certified in family practice and gerontology adult
acute care with additional licensure granted by the State of Colorado for advanced prescriptive
authority. She is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and
has successfully completed the Nurse Certification Course in Reproductive Endocrinology
and Infertility, in addition to several years of in-person training with oversight and mentorship
from board-certified CNY Fertility physicians and licensed clinical staff who have been
providing excellent fertility care to thousands of patients from around the world for decades.
Nurse Practitioner Montez’s nurse practitioner license is under no restrictions or limitations
from the Nursing Board, and she has returned to her clinical duties at CNY Fertility.
RechtKornfeld PC Law Firm