State board lifts cease & desist for Co. Springs fertility nurse practitioner, can resume work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A nurse practitioner at a fertility clinic in Colorado Springs, previously under fire from the state for allegedly performing hundreds of procedures beyond the scope of her license, is now allowed to go back to work.

KRDO13 Investigates has learned that the Department of Regulatory Agencies, along the Colorado Nursing Board repealed a cease-and-desist letter that was sent to her on July 9, 2024. The letter claimed Montez had been involved in upwards of 750 fertility treatments and procedures that were beyond her scope of medicine, many of which, were unsupervised.

In a now-deleted Instagram post to Montez's public profiel, the nurse practitioner stated in-part that she was "Soooo excited to announce that I'll be back in office on Monday, working at full capacity! Can't wait to keep building families."

It comes after over 6 weeks of being in question by the Colorado State Nursing Board, which left many former patients who saw Ms. Montez on many occasions during appointments, in limbo.

Payge Nichols is a resident north of Denver, who traveled down to CNY in Colorado Springs, between December 2023 and March 2024, spending $14,000 dollars with the clinic for embryo transfers.

"You're working with a very vulnerable population when you choose to work with fertility [patients]." said Nichols.

On July 15th, attorneys for Montez appealed the decision by the state, asking for the cease-and-desist to be lifted.

KRDO13 Investigates has learned that recently, that letter was repealed by the State. KRDO13 Investigates is still working to learn the decision process behind the move to allow Montez to go back to working.

Patients like Nichols, is left with a bitter taste in her mouth, a sentiment many other patients shared on Monday evening in phone calls with KRDO13 Investigates.

"It feels like a little frustrating, but not so much that she's able to practice again, but just that there has been no communication and kind of that CNY just expects their patients to be okay with this." she explained.

KRDO13 investigates reached out to the legal counsel for Ms. Montez for official comment, but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, Head Doctor for CNY in Syracuse, New York, told us in a text, in part, that "This [situation] is very important to all of us and to access to care for fertility." adding that they'll have a statement soon, in a day or two.