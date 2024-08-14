Black Forest Fire Captain claims retaliation, after being put on leave while Chief is investigated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned more details about why half of the Black Forest Fire District Executive Staff is currently on administrative leave.

It centers around an investigation into the Chief, PJ Langmaid, which began after allegations were brought forward on June 28. KRDO13 Investigates confirmed with the El Paso County Sheriff's office that an investigation into assaults within the Black Forest Fire District had been conducted but was since completed at the time of the inquiry. They could not name specific suspects from the investigation.

The Chief was then put on paid administrative leave on July 1, 2024, and a third-party investigation had also been launched.

However, it was on July 17, that two other members of the Executive Staff were put on leave due to the investigation. Deputy Chief Chris Piepenberg, and Captain Michael Torres, both say they received a letter from attorneys stating they were on leave, after a vote by the Board of Directors.

Captain Torres says that the letter he received states that although he is not being investigated in connection to the claims against the Chief, he would no longer have access to the District facilities, and would have to return any District-owned property from his possession. His email would also be transferred over to another employee in the District in his absence.

Torres explains that on top of fighting fires, he oversees the scheduling, planning, and organization of training for line members.

KRDO13 Investigates previously reported that one board member, Jim Abendschan, was quoted saying in Board Meeting Minutes from July 6 that: "If we leave Chief Piepenburg and Captain Torres in their positions, the culture is untenable, the grapevine is alive and well and not a healthy environment."

Torres says he only learned of the comment, as well as many other details he was unaware of through the aforementioned reporting by KRDO13 Investigates.

He adds that the claim there would be a conflict of interest for him and the Deputy Chief to continue working through the investigation is disrespectful and confusing. Torres says all he did was report the complaints from June 28 to his supervisor, the Deputy Chief, who then relayed those complaints to the Board of Directors since the matters involved the Chief. Torres says that is how their chain of command works, per protocol.

Now going on nearly one month, Torres tells KRDO13 Investigates that he just wants to know why he's at home, and not serving his community if he's not involved in the investigation.

"There was no explanation in the email whatsoever of 'Why'. How did it lead to this? What's the point? If we're not under investigation, why are we held accountable and treated like criminals?" said Captain Torres.

In response to the many claims by Torres, as well as questions from KRDO13 Investigates, the Fire District Board responded with the following statement.