Black Forest Fire District places Chief and other leaders on administrative leave, documents show

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned that the Black Forest Fire Protection District (BFFD) has placed multiple leaders on administrative leave while an investigation plays out.

The BFFD Board President says that Colorado Springs and Monument Fire, have been providing battalion chiefs for any house fires, wildfires, or traffic accidents, in Black Forest.

The BFFD has been without its fire chief, PJ Langmaid since July 1st.

He was placed on paid administrative leave until August, while an investigation into allegations brought forth in late June plays out.

But documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, outline the issues within leadership in the last few weeks.

Meeting minutes from a board meeting on July 6, explain that there was a vote of no-confidence in Chief Langmaid. Two days after those allegations were made against the chief on June 28th.

Those allegations even prompted a vote for severing Langmaid's contract as chief, but it failed with a 2-2 vote. His paid administrative leave was extended through August, as a result of the turmoil.

In that meeting, Chief Chris Piepenburg and Captain Michael Torres were also put on paid administrative leave.

One board member claimed the culture would be "Untenable, and the grapevine, alive and well" saying it would not be a "healthy environment" with them there.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to the board members of the fire district and even went to the home of Chief Langmaid for comment on the situation.

Board President Nate Dowden sent the following statement.