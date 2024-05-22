Colorado GOP calls on families to pull kids from public schools due to ‘LGBTQ indoctrination’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado GOP put out a newsletter Tuesday that said parents should pull their kids from public schools, claiming the passage of new legislation is LGBTQ+ indoctrination.

The state republican party claims Grand Peak Academy is an example of one school pushing LGBTQ+ indoctrination. They allege there is a male teacher here who uses the girl's bathroom.

Today Grand Peak Academy told KRDO13 Investigates the GOP’s allegations have significant errors.

“the original intention of public schools was to educate kids. It wasn't to indoctrinate them, it wasn't to change their beliefs, and it certainly wasn't to drive a wedge between a parent and a child and say that the state knows best,” Darcy Shoening a Director for the State Republican Party wrote.

She points to a new Colorado law that requires teachers to use a student’s chosen name.

The GOP believes this violates parental rights and why they are calling on parents to remove their kids from public schools.

“Until we can get to a place where parents have some rights in this state and a parent can say, you need to use my child's god-given name, I do believe that most parents would be better served looking at alternatives to the public education system,” Shoening said.

The El Paso County Democratic Party says this is just a political ploy before elections start.

“It's just theater, the types of things, the fear that they're instilling within their constituents is made up,” Rob Rogers, the 1st Vice Chair for the El Paso County Democratic Party said.

Rogers believes the real threat to the public school education system is this type of rhetoric and claims by the GOP.

“The major problems are from people like the state GOP and what they're pushing right now to make people lose trust in the public education system,” Rogers said.

Grand Peak Academy tells KRDO13 Investigates as a publicly funded charter school it will continue to follow state and federal laws.